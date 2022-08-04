The Bank of England went full headless chook* on Thursday,

PIMCO says Nah:

Near-term uncertainty is high, but we think risks are skewed to a more shallow recession than what the BoE is forecasting.

Falling energy and commodity prices, as the market is discounting for next year, should eventually moderate the real income squeeze.

And the BoE does not incorporate any new fiscal stimulus, which we believe remains a possibility for next year.

* This is an Australian expression, in a nutshell, to panic.