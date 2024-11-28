Plan to overhaul the RBA could be back on the agenda. Australia's government Labor Party and left-wing Greens Party held last-minute talks to revive the stalled legislation

In 2023, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) underwent a comprehensive review, leading to significant proposed reforms aimed at enhancing its governance and decision-making processes.

Key Proposed Changes:

  1. Dual Board Structure:

    • Monetary Policy Board: This board will focus exclusively on setting monetary policy, including interest rates. It will comprise members with specialized expertise in economics and monetary policy.
    • Governance Board: This board will oversee the RBA's operational aspects, such as management, strategy, and finances, ensuring effective organizational governance.

  2. Meeting Frequency and Transparency:

    • The number of monetary policy meetings will be reduced from 11 to 8 per year, allowing for more in-depth discussions.
    • Press conferences will be held after each meeting to enhance transparency and public understanding of decisions.

  3. Board Composition and Accountability:

    • The inclusion of external experts on the Monetary Policy Board aims to provide diverse perspectives and reduce the risk of "groupthink."
    • Board members will be encouraged to make regular public appearances to discuss their views, promoting accountability.

  4. Government Override Power:

    • The government retains the power to overrule RBA decisions in exceptional circumstances, ensuring a balance between independence and accountability.

The points under "2" above are already in place.

