A heads up to for potential economic outlook/policy comments from these that could shift markets. Bullard and Williams are never shy of expressing opinions.

1030 GMT/0630 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard gives "Optimal Macroeconomic Policies in a Heterogeneous World" presentation before the Barcelona School of Economics Summer Forum, "Expectations in Dynamic Macroeconomic Models" Academic Workshop

1545 GMT/1145 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr and Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participate in "Reflections on Culture: A Leadership Conversation" before the 2023 Governance and Culture Reform Conference

Data ahead also:

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .