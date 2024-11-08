South Korea's finance minister, Choi Sang-mok, spoke at a meeting with top economic and financial policymakers to review the implications of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting outcome.
- said authorities will respond in a timely manner if volatility heightens excessively
- government's 24-hour monitoring system, which had been run to monitor the Middle East situation, would be expanded to cover financial and foreign exchange markets
Bank of Korea with similar:
- to steep up market monitoring
- will assess impact of new US administration
USD/KRW update: