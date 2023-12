Both of these speeches are at the Sixth ECB biennial conference on "Fiscal Policy and EMU Governance" in Frankfurt

08:30 US Eastern time / 13:30 GMT: ECB board member Isabel Schnabel chairing keynote lecture

10:00 US Eastern time / 15:00 GMT: ECB board member Philip Lane chairing panel "New policy challenges and reform needs for the EMU"

Both Schnabel and Lane are heavy hitters at the Bank and are worth listening to for policy comments.