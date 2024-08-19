Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) forecast via Reuters polling:

101 analysts polled

55 forecast federal funds rate cuts by 25 basis points in September, November and December

34 predict two rate cuts this year

1 respondent forecast only one rate cut

11 have tipped cuts by 100bps or more in the upcoming three meetings

Says Barclays:

"The basis for the cuts that we have is mostly because inflation is coming down. It's not so much that activity is slowing ... We see a pretty resilient economy that's growing near trend and with that, we think inflation only ebbs gradually,"

"The labor market is hanging in there just fine. It's gradually cooling, but we don't expect it to have really material weakening. The unemployment rate is maybe going to add another 10th or so from where it is. There's not really any reason for them (the Fed) to panic."

There is more at that link above if you are interested.

Meeting dates for the balance of this year:

September 17-18

November 6-7

December 17-18

-

Via FedWatch, a 25bp rate cut is 77% priced in and a 50bp rate cut 23% priced in: