Main points from the Reuters poll:
- Federal reserve to raise Fed funds rate by 25 basis points at the January/February meeting, said 68 of 83 economists; 15 said 50 basis points
- To raise Fed Funds rate to 4.75%-5.00% range by end of March, then pause
- Fed more likely to hold rates steady than cut them this year after reaching terminal rate, said 55 of 89 economists
Earlier re the Federal Reserve:
Fed's Williams says US inflation still too high, the Fed has more work to do hiking rates
More from Fed's Williams: Won't prejudge size of rate hike at upcoming FOMC meeting