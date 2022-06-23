Via a Reuters poll on the European Central Bank

53 of 55 economists expected the ECB to deliver a quarter-point raise on July 21 to -0.25%. Two expected it to hike by 50 basis points, compared to none in the last poll.

50 of 55 economists expected the Bank to hike its policy rate by 50 basis points in September, taking the deposit rate out of negative territory to 0.25%.

Last month forecasters were expecting the ECB to wait until the fourth quarter to bring the deposit rate, currently -0.50%, to positive territory.

More at that link above.

BNP Paribas comment:

"The ECB is engaging in a dash to neutral to stem the rise in underlying inflationary pressures ... Risks to the near-term outlook are skewed towards a faster increase,"

EUR/USD is not far from recent lows, the USD has a tailwind from a more aggressive Fed: