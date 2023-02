Reuters polling found 57 of 57 analysts polled expect a 50bp rate hike from the ECb at the March 16 meeting.

After that the results are moree mixed though. While the consensus expect another +25bp in Q2 to a terminal deposit rate of 3.25% and a refinancing rate of 3.75%.

26 of 56 expected a hike of 25bp

19 have projected +50

9 tip no rate hike

2 tip +75bp

