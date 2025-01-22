CNBC conducted the poll, the main points:

  • The Bank of Japan is expected to raise its benchmark interest rate this week by 25 basis points.
  • A hike will put the BOJ’s key rate at 0.5%, its highest level since 2008.
  • Public comments by Governor Kazuo Ueda and a speech by the Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino to business leaders last week have indicated BOJ’s willingness to hike rates, economists said.

More at that link.

USD/JPY update:

USD/JPY is holding well given expectations for the hike. Priced in?