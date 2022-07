The Bank of England next meets on August 4.

Reuters have polled economists on what they expect:

29 of 54 said the BoE will hike by to 25 basis points, to 1.5%

the remaining 25 forecast 50 basis points

The BoE are eyeing four-decade-high inflation, driven in large part by global pressures related to supply-chain disruptions and high energy prices.

