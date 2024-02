The Reserve Bank of Australia cash rate is currently at 4.35%.

Via Reuters poll:

All 29 economists in the Jan. 31-Feb. 1 poll expected the RBA to hold its official cash rate <AUCBIR=ECI> at 4.35%

None expected further hikes in this cycle

ANZ and NAB saw the first rate cut in November

CBA and Westpac forecast it in September

---

I posted earlier on an opinion that there won't be a rate cut soon at all:

The cash rate is above the inflation rate for the first time in this rate hike cycle.