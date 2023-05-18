Kiwi

When we write about the 'kiwi' we're not talking about the fruit or the bird. The "kiwi" is a nickname for the New Zealand dollar (NZD), the official currency of New Zealand. The name "kiwi" is used as the New Zealand dollar is often associated with the kiwi bird, which is a national symbol of New Zealand. The kiwi is considered as a commodity currency, as it's heavily influenced by the price of commodities, especially dairy and agriculture products which are the main exports of the country.

