Via Reuters polling on expectations for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Official Cash Rate (OCR) ahead.
The next meeting of the RBNZ is on Wednesday, May 24 at 2pm local time (0200 GMT and 2200 on Tuesday May 23 US Eastern time)
- 21 of 25 analysts polled expect the RBNZ to raise its official cash rate by 25 bps to 5.50% at its May 24 meeting
- remaining 4 expect no change
- The largest banks in the country - ANZ, ASB, Bank of New Zealand, Westpac - expect a 25 bps hike
Kiwi
When we write about the 'kiwi' we're not talking about the fruit or the bird. The "kiwi" is a nickname for the New Zealand dollar (NZD), the official currency of New Zealand. The name "kiwi" is used as the New Zealand dollar is often associated with the kiwi bird, which is a national symbol of New Zealand. The kiwi is considered as a commodity currency, as it's heavily influenced by the price of commodities, especially dairy and agriculture products which are the main exports of the country. Gen

- 14 of 21 forecast rates to stay at 5.50% next quarter. Of the others, four saw rates at 5.75% or higher and three at 5.25%
