Via Reuters poll of analysts on expectations for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand meeting next week.

a majority, 15 of 22, now expect the official cash rate (OCR) to reach 3.50% or higher by the end of this year

20 of 22 forecast the RBNZ will hike by 50 basis points to 2.50% at its July 13 meeting with only two saying 25 basis points

16 of 22 forecast another half-point hike at the August meeting

14 of 18 respondents forecast the OCR to either stay steady at 3.50% or be lower by the end of 2023. The remaining four forecast it to climb to 4.00% by then.

RBNZ announcement is due at 0200 GMT on July 13: