Reuters on its most reent polling of economists re Japan.

Of 26 economists polled,

11 expect the central bank will unwind its ultra-loose policy between March and October

13, said the BOJ wouldn't scale back until 2024 or later

two still expect the next move to be more easing of policy

Reuters add:

The shift in expectations comes amid growing debate about whether one of the world's most dovish central banks can sustain its extremely low interest rates as the economy grapples with a tanking yen and surging imports costs.

The most common means tipped by analysts for the BOJ to unwind stimulus would be a tweak to its forward guidance, according to 15 respondents. Widening the long-term yield cap range from 0.25% was chosen by nine while seven opted for raising the 10-year yield target from 0%. A separate question showed 22 of 25 economists see a smaller than 25% chance the BOJ modifies its yield-curve control (YCC) scheme or commits to a review of its policy framework before governor Haruhiko Kuroda's term ends in April. Such a change should wait until spring wage negotiations, said Mari Iwashita, chief market economist at Daiwa Securities.

---

Chatter about this has been swirling today, there' a summary here:

----

The Bank of Japan December statement is due tomorrow (0230 to 0300 GMT on Tuesday, 20 December 2022). No change is expected:

to maintain a -0.1% target for short-term rates

and a 0% cap for the 10-year bond yield

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda