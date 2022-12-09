Takehiko Nakao is a former senior Japanese Finance Ministry official. he is being touted as a contender to replace Governor Haruhiko Kuroda next year when Kuroda's term finishes in April 2023.

Nakao spoke on Wednesday but his comment have only just been picked up by US financial media.

Comment pointed at the side effects of prolonged ultra-loos Bank of Japan monetary policy:

“They should review the side effects and the possible change of policy framework once the leadership is changed,”

Last week BOJ board member Naoki Tamura also called for a policy review:

Something to keep an eye on in the months ahead.