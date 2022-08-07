Goldman Sachs highlight the wage growth figures in Friday's non-farm payroll report:

GS suggest that the wage data is showing wage growth still at a strong level, clearing up doubt for the Federal Reserve. The Fed is looking for wage growth to ease back a little, and the data show it is not.

“The overall message is that wage growth is going sideways at a rate that is probably a couple of percentage points stronger than what would be compatible with achieving 2 per cent inflation”

“The Fed has even further to go than we thought before today.”

GS maintain their projection for a 50bp rate hike at the September 20-21 FOMC meeting.

Wages growing, graph via Reuters: