Bloomberg is gated, in brief from the interview with Katsunobu Kato, a potential candidate for the country’s next prime minister:
- Japan should continue to aim for a world where interest rates and prices keep moving
- “It’s clear that we have to head in this direction” where prices and rates aren’t stagnant
- caution is still needed for the immediate future given the market turmoil this month
- years of unmoving prices and rates had been damaging ... “That lack of movement created structural distortions. We’re finally getting to a stage where rates can keep moving.”
