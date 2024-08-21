Bloomberg is gated, in brief from the interview with Katsunobu Kato, a potential candidate for the country’s next prime minister:

Japan should continue to aim for a world where interest rates and prices keep moving

“It’s clear that we have to head in this direction” where prices and rates aren’t stagnant

caution is still needed for the immediate future given the market turmoil this month

years of unmoving prices and rates had been damaging ... “That lack of movement created structural distortions. We’re finally getting to a stage where rates can keep moving.”

Updating USD/JPY: