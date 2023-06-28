Fed chair Jerome Powell and ECB Governing Council President Christine Lagarde will share the stage at the policy panel in Sintra, Portugal at 9:30 am ET (2:30 pm in London). The leaders of the BOJ and BOE will also be there.

Both have spoken at length recently so I don't think the market will be looking for guidance on near-term policy. Instead, look for comments about achieving a soft landing and/or staying higher-for-longer to stamp out inflation.

I suspect this appearance will be more about the flavour than the substance.