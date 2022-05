The Fed's Ballard has been speaking over the last hour and most-recently said the FEd should be prepared to manage inflation on its own and that if prices moderate naturally, then the Fed can do less.

Here's the remainder of the calendar:

Fed Harker 9.15am ET

Powell at 2.00pm ET

Mester at 2.30pm ET

Evans at 6.45pm ET

Powell's appearance is a conversation with the WSJ.