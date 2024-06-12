Recent indicators suggest economy still growing at a solid pace

Consumer spending remains solid

GDP has slowed but private domestic final purchases still growing at same pace as H2 2023

Labor market has come into better balance but April and May jobs data still strong

Unemployment rate ticked up but remains low

A broad set of indicators suggest we've returned to where jobs market as on the eve of the pandemic, relatively tight but not overheated

Inflation has eased notably

More-recent readings on inflation have eased somewhat

Reactions to these headlines have been nearly nil, so far.

Repeats that Fed will need greater confidence in inflation to cut rates, though most-recent numbers have showed modest further progress

Will need to see more good data to bolster confidence on inflation

There was a bit of USD buying on this.