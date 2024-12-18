Powell Dec 18
  • Inflation is much closer to 2% goal
  • The labor market is not a source of significant inflation pressures
  • Total PCE prices likely rose 2.5% in 12 months ending in Dec, with core up 2.8%
  • Inflation expectations remain well anchored
  • Consumer spending has been resilient
  • Investment in equipment has strengthened
  • We are attentive to risks on both sides of the mandate
  • We are not on any pre-set course
  • Median projections are somewhat higher, consistent with higher inflation forecasts
  • If inflation is stronger we can dial back policy more slowly

There is no hint about a pause or hiking in the bolded line. It's either 'cut fast' or 'cut slow'.

  • Can ease more quickly if labor market weakens unexpectedly or inflation falls more quickly

There weren't any big signals in the opening statement.