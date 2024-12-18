Inflation is much closer to 2% goal

The labor market is not a source of significant inflation pressures

Total PCE prices likely rose 2.5% in 12 months ending in Dec, with core up 2.8%

Inflation expectations remain well anchored

Consumer spending has been resilient

Investment in equipment has strengthened

We are attentive to risks on both sides of the mandate

We are not on any pre-set course

Median projections are somewhat higher, consistent with higher inflation forecasts

If inflation is stronger we can dial back policy more slowly

There is no hint about a pause or hiking in the bolded line. It's either 'cut fast' or 'cut slow'.

Can ease more quickly if labor market weakens unexpectedly or inflation falls more quickly

There weren't any big signals in the opening statement.