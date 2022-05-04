Powell started by saying he wanted to speak directly to American people and started with "inflation is too high"

Inflation is much too high

The labor market is 'extremely' tight

Wages are rising at the fastest pace in many years

It's essential we bring inflation down to keep a strong labor market

Price pressures have spread to a broader range of goods and services

Lockdowns in China are likely to further snarl supply chains

There is a broad consensus that 50 bps hikes should be on the table at the next couple meetings

We are prepared to adjust any of the details or our approach

Further surprises could be in store

The hawkish comments are causing a quick reversal in sentiment. Later, as he said 50 bps hikes are on the table for the next couple of meetings, that was tempered. The subtext being that it's only a 'couple' meetings and not 75 bps. He will be asked about that in the Q&A.