- Labor market is 'strong but not overheated' and about where it was pre-pandemic
- Longer-term inflation expectations appear to be well anchored
- Unemployment rate remains low
- Labor market has cooled, inflation has declined and risks have moved into better balance
- Attentive to both sides of dual mandate
- Q2 inflation readings have added to confidence on inflation
- Need greater confidence on inflation
- We will carefully assess incoming data for future decisions
- Policy is well-positioned to deal with risks and uncertainties