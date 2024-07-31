Powell opening statement
  • Labor market is 'strong but not overheated' and about where it was pre-pandemic
  • Longer-term inflation expectations appear to be well anchored
  • Unemployment rate remains low
  • Labor market has cooled, inflation has declined and risks have moved into better balance
  • Attentive to both sides of dual mandate
  • Q2 inflation readings have added to confidence on inflation
  • Need greater confidence on inflation
  • We will carefully assess incoming data for future decisions
  • Policy is well-positioned to deal with risks and uncertainties