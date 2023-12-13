Growth in economic activity has slowed substantially

Given how far we've come, and given uncertainties, we are proceeding carefully

Inflation has eased with a significant rise in unemployment

Labor demand still exceeds supply, but gap has narrowed

Wage growth appears to be easing

Activity in housing sector has flattened out

Higher interest rates also weighing on business fixed investment

Lower inflation readings are welcome but we will need to see further evidence

We anticipate that the process of getting inflation all the way to 2% will take time

We're highly attentive to the risks that high inflation poses to both sides of our mandate

We believe that we're at or near peak rates in this cycle

We are prepared to tighten further if appropriate

Will keep policy restrictive until confident on path to 2% inflation

Officials don't want to keep possibility of hikes off the table

There's no strong pushback here to the market's reaction or pricing and he's validated that the Fed thinks they're likely at the peak.

