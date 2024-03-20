- Inflation has eased substantially but is still too high
- Path forward is uncertain
- Economy has made considerable progress
- Risks are moving into better balance
- Activity in the housing sector was subdued last year
- GDP has been bolstered by strong consumer demand as well as healing supply chains
- Longer-term inflation appear to remain well anchored
- Inflation has eased notably
- We're likely to cut rates at some point this year
- General sense is to slow the pace of balance sheet runoff fairly soon
The US dollar is under some pressure again.