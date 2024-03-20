jp
  • Inflation has eased substantially but is still too high
  • Path forward is uncertain
  • Economy has made considerable progress
  • Risks are moving into better balance
  • Activity in the housing sector was subdued last year
  • GDP has been bolstered by strong consumer demand as well as healing supply chains
  • Longer-term inflation appear to remain well anchored
  • Inflation has eased notably
  • We're likely to cut rates at some point this year
  • General sense is to slow the pace of balance sheet runoff fairly soon

The US dollar is under some pressure again.