Inflation has eased substantially but is still too high

Path forward is uncertain

Economy has made considerable progress

Risks are moving into better balance

Activity in the housing sector was subdued last year

GDP has been bolstered by strong consumer demand as well as healing supply chains

Longer-term inflation appear to remain well anchored

Inflation has eased notably

We're likely to cut rates at some point this year

General sense is to slow the pace of balance sheet runoff fairly soon

The US dollar is under some pressure again.