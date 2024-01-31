Powell today

The economy has made 'good progress' towards dual mandate

Payroll growth over past three months is averaging 165K, which is still healthy but well below a year ago

Inflation remains above longer run goal of 2%

Lower inflation in H22023 were welcome but we will need to see continuing evidence to get confidence that inflation moving to target

Longer-term inflation expectations appear well anchored

FOMC highly attentive to risks inflation poses to both sides of mandate

Our policy rate is likely at its peak

Reducing policy too soon or too late poses risks

We continue to make decision meeting-by-meeting

Key line:

"We believe our policy rate is likely at its peak for this tightening cycle, and that, if the economy evolves broadly as expected, it will likely be appropriate to begin dialing back policy restraint at some point this year."