Powell opening statement
  • Inflation has moved much closer to our longer-run goal, though it remains somewhat elevated
  • 2024 GDP looks to have risen above 2%
  • Investment in equipment appears to have slowed late in the year but was solid in 2024
  • Labor market conditions remain solid
  • Unemployment has stabilized, remains low
  • Conditions in the labor market are broadly in balance, not a significant source of pressure
  • Total PCE rose 2.6% in 12 months to Dec, and core 2.8%
  • Risks to achieving our goals are roughly in balance
  • We do not need to be in a hurry to adjust policy stance
  • Policy is well-positioned
  • Review of policy framework will wrap up by late summer

The comment on not being in a hurry is a key one and suggests a low likelihood of a move in March (the market was pricing in just at 22% chance of a cut).