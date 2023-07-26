- Without price stability, the economy doesn't work for anyone
- We've covered a lot of ground and the full effect of our tightening has yet to be felt
- Still a strong pace of jobs growth
- Labor demand still 'substantially' exceeds supply
- The process of getting back to 2% inflation "still has a long ways to go"
- Strongly committed to getting inflation back to target
- We have been seeing the effects of our policy on demand, particularly in most rate-sensitive sectors. It will take time to be felt
The statement was brief and there was little hint about how inclined he is to hike further, though there also certainly wasn't anything to indicate a deviation from the 1 further hike highlighted in the SEP.