- Noted hurricane and strike effects on jobs in November
- Wage growth has eased
- Unemployment has edged down in past 3 months, remains low
- Labor market conditions now less tight than just before pandemic, notes it's not a source of significant inflation pressures
- Overall inflation has moved much closer to goal
- Core inflation remains somewhat elevated
- We are committed to maintaining economy's strength
- If inflation remains strong, we can dial back policy more slowly
- If jobs falter, we can lower rates more quickly
- We will do everything we can to achieve our maximum employment and price stability goals
There wasn't much here in terms of hints of what's coming next. The one nod is that they will normalize 'more slowly' if the economy runs better. That doesn't mean a halt, just slowing to something like a cut at every second meeting.