Noted hurricane and strike effects on jobs in November

Wage growth has eased

Unemployment has edged down in past 3 months, remains low

Labor market conditions now less tight than just before pandemic, notes it's not a source of significant inflation pressures

Overall inflation has moved much closer to goal

Core inflation remains somewhat elevated

We are committed to maintaining economy's strength

If inflation remains strong, we can dial back policy more slowly

If jobs falter, we can lower rates more quickly

We will do everything we can to achieve our maximum employment and price stability goals

There wasn't much here in terms of hints of what's coming next. The one nod is that they will normalize 'more slowly' if the economy runs better. That doesn't mean a halt, just slowing to something like a cut at every second meeting.