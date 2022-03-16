>
Powell opening statement: We expect to reduce the size of our balance sheet
Fed
Comments from Powell in the opening statement
Adam Button
Wednesday, 16/03/2022 | 18:31 GMT-0
16/03/2022 | 18:31 GMT-0
- Notes 'extremely tight' labor market
- Labor supply remains subdued
- Wages rising at fastest pace in many years
- FOMC participants expect labor market to remains strong
- Inflation remains 'well above' goals
- Supply disruptions have been larger and longer-lasting than anticipated
- Higher energy prices are driving up overall inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
- Latest surge in oil will add additional pressure
- A long expansion is only possible in an environment of price stability
- Participants continue to see inflation risks as weighted to the upside
- No one knows with any certainty where the economy will be a year or more from now
- Trimming balance sheet will play an important role in firming policy. Will make announce at 'a coming meeting'
The Fed is setting up an interesting debate on how quickly to tighten the balance sheet at the next FOMC meeting.
