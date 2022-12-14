Powell opening statement: We have more work to do
Comments from the Fed chair in his opening statement
Adam Button
Wednesday, 14/12/2022 | 19:33 GMT-0
14/12/2022 | 19:33 GMT-0
- Without price stability, there is no sustained strong jobs market
- US economy has slowed significantly from last year
- We've covered a lot of ground, full effects of tightening yet to be felt
- Higher rates appear to be weighing on business investment
- Labor market remains extremely tight
- Inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term remains well-above long run goal of 2%
- It will take 'substantially more evidence' to give confident that inflation is on a sustainable downward path
- Participants still see inflation risks as to the upside
- Stable inflation expectations aren't grounds for complacency
- We are seeing the effects of higher rates in the most-sensitive areas like housing
- We still have "some ways to go" on rates
- We will stay the course until the job is done
- Historical precedence argues against loosening prematurely
Key line:
"The inflation data in October and November show a welcome reduction. But it will take substantially more evidence to give confidence that inflation is on a sustained downward path."
That and "we still have some ways to go" aren't quite the downshift that many were hoping for.
Tags
