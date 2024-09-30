Want a cut? (AI image)

The title of the speech is "Finding Harmony in the Noise: Transitioning to a New Normal". These are his first comments since the Sept 18 FOMC press conference.

Risks are two-sided, decisions will come meeting by meeting

We do not need to see further cooling in the labor market to achieve target

Economy is in solid shape, we intend to use our tools to keep it there

Labor market conditions are solid, labor market roughly in balance

Colleagues and I have greater confidence inflation is on a sustainable path to 2%

Disinflation is broad based; recent data indicate further progress toward sustained return to 2%

Housing services inflation will continue to decline as long as growth rate in rents for new tenants remains low

50 bps cut reflects growing confidence that appropriate policy re calibration can maintain labor market strength

These comments are very similar to what he said at the press conference. He will take questions afterwards.