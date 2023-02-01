Powell QA

The market reversed when he was asked about financial conditions. He pushed back against financial conditions (which is pretty much a code word for stock markets) but not as hard as he could have. The market has taken that as a green light.

The line on the disinflationary process starting will be the main headline from this meeting.

The labor debate is also going to be ongoing because right now the economy looks fine and there aren't a lot of layoffs. Can inflation get back to 2% with unemployment at 3.5%?