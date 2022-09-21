So far there's only modest evidence that the jobs market is cooling off

Our focus is getting inflation back down and we think we'll need softening in the labor market

We want to see clear evidence inflation is moving back down to 2%

Before cutting rates we want to be very confident inflatino is moving back down to 2%

It's likely to take some time to see the full effects of changing financial conditions on inflation

There's still a ways to go on rates

We've just moved to the 'very lowest level' of restrictive

We see the current situation as outside of historical norms

We do see some evidence of supply shocks abating, inflation in commodities coming down

The chances of a soft landing are likely to diminish if rates need to be higher

Despite recession risks, we're determined to get inflation under control because the alternative is much worse

We believe rate needs to put meaningfully downward pressure on inflation but we know there are long and variable lags

Median sees 125 bps in hikes for year end but significant group sees 100 bps. We didn't make that decision today

Core inflation is not where we need it to be

We can't fail to get inflation back down to 2%

There are still significant savings on people's balance sheets

We haven't given up on the idea that we can have a relatively modest increase in unemployment while bringing inflation down

"We have got to get inflation behind us. I wish there were a painless way to do that. There isn't"

Shelter inflation may take some time to come down. You have to assume it will stay pretty high for awhile

I think the real tell is that the peak dots of any Fed forecaster are at 4.75-5.00%. That is essentially a cap on Fed hikes.