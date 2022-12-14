Powell Dec 14
  • Expectation is that services inflation will not move down quickly so we'll have to raise rates higher
  • Non-housing related services inflation will take a substantial period to get down
  • 4.7% unemployment would still be a strong labor market
  • Appropriate thing to do is slow pace of hikes, will allow us to 'feel our way' but won't say whether 50 bps or 25 bps
  • Need to see non-housing services sector "get into better balance"
  • “It’s now not so important how fast we go ... It’s far more important to think what is the ultimate level, and then at a certain point the question will become how long will we remain restrictive.”
  • Frames decline in CPI as something they've been expecting, says it gives them greater confidence in forecasts
  • Changing our inflation goal is something we're not going to think about
  • There are about 3.5m fewer people working in the US than demographics would have suggested a few years ago
  • About 500,000 people died of covid, who would be working now

Key line:

"I wouldn’t see us considering rate cuts unless there’s confidence that inflation is moving down to 2%."