- Expectation is that services inflation will not move down quickly so we'll have to raise rates higher
- Non-housing related services inflation will take a substantial period to get down
- 4.7% unemployment would still be a strong labor market
- Appropriate thing to do is slow pace of hikes, will allow us to 'feel our way' but won't say whether 50 bps or 25 bps
- Need to see non-housing services sector "get into better balance"
- “It’s now not so important how fast we go ... It’s far more important to think what is the ultimate level, and then at a certain point the question will become how long will we remain restrictive.”
- Frames decline in CPI as something they've been expecting, says it gives them greater confidence in forecasts
- Changing our inflation goal is something we're not going to think about
- There are about 3.5m fewer people working in the US than demographics would have suggested a few years ago
- About 500,000 people died of covid, who would be working now
Key line:
"I wouldn’t see us considering rate cuts unless there’s confidence that inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term is moving down to 2%."
