Powell Nov 2 2022

The comment that "we have a ways to go" on rates is different (at least for me) then "some ground to cover". The line "some ground to cover" was likely scripted because he said it a couple times at the start. But then he dropped "we have a ways to go" and that kicked off a fresh reversal in the dollar right back to pre-FOMC levels.

The terminal rate was at 5.03% before the FOMC then fell to 4.93% on the statement but now it's up to 5.07%.