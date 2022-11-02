We've moved 3.75 percentage points since March We're saying we will hike to a level that's sufficiently restrictive to tame over time inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term We think there's some ground to cover, and cover it we will The ultimate top is 'very uncertain' but CPI and labor data suggests to me it will be higher than previously throught The time to slow the pace of hikes could be at the next meeting or the one after that. It will be discussed at the next meeting I'm pleased we've moved as fast as we have. I don't think we've overtightened We had a discussion at this meeting about slowing rate hikes Long term inflation expectations have moved back down We don't have a clearly-identified way of knowing when inflation becomes entrenched We don't have a lot of data on how quickly rate hikes hit an economy in a modern economy If we were to over-tighten, we could use our tools to support the economy It is very premature to think about pausing "We have a ways to go" on rates
The comment that "we have a ways to go" on rates is different (at least for me) then "some ground to cover". The line "some ground to cover" was likely scripted because he said it a couple times at the start. But then he dropped "we have a ways to go" and that kicked off a fresh reversal in the dollar right back to pre-FOMC levels.
The terminal rate was at 5.03% before the FOMC then fell to 4.93% on the statement but now it's up to 5.07%.
