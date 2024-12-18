We don't think we need further cooling in the labor market to get inflation down to 2%

Labor market is quite gradually cooling

We see the inflation story as broadly on track

Job creation is below the level that would hold jobless rate consistent

Downside risks to labor market have diminished but still cooling

The actual cuts next year will be in regards to data, not anything we wrote down today

As for additional cuts, we're going to be looking for further progress on inflation or weakness in jobs

As long as jobs and inflation are solid, we can be 'cautious' about cutting

I think that speaks strongly for itself. We will see what jobless claims are tomorrow and we will go from there. The baseline is strongly pointing to leaving rates unchanged in January but we get three jobs reports before the March meeting and it's priced at roughly 50/50.

We had a year-end inflation forecast and 'it's kind of fallen apart'

Says that was probably biggest factor in dots

The market doesn't like to hear the Fed chair say 'it's kind of fallen apart' in any context.