- We had 2 jobs and 2 employment reports since last meeting and jobs data revisions
- Cites Beige Book
- A good place to start on what's coming next is the SEP
- We will take it meeting by meeting
- We're in the process of re-calibrating our policy stance, that will take place over time
- There is nothing in the SEP that suggests the Committee is in a rush
- We can go quicker, slower or pause if appropriate
- Our base case is to remove restriction and see how the economy reacts to that
- We had a good discussion on 25 vs 50 bps. There was broad support for 50 bps
- All 19 Fed officials saw at least 50 bps this year in the SEP
- Repeats 'we're going to take it meeting by meeting'
- We made a good, strong start to this and that's a sign of our confidence that inflation is coming back to target
- We're going to make our decisions as we go
- The labor market is in solid condition and our intention is to keep it there. You can say the same thing about the whole economy
- We think this is timely, we don't think we're behind
- You can take this as a sign that we want to be ahead
- I don't think anyone should look at this and say 'this is the new pace'