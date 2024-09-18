Powell Sept 18 3
  • We had 2 jobs and 2 employment reports since last meeting and jobs data revisions
  • Cites Beige Book
  • A good place to start on what's coming next is the SEP
  • We will take it meeting by meeting
  • We're in the process of re-calibrating our policy stance, that will take place over time
  • There is nothing in the SEP that suggests the Committee is in a rush
  • We can go quicker, slower or pause if appropriate
  • Our base case is to remove restriction and see how the economy reacts to that
  • We had a good discussion on 25 vs 50 bps. There was broad support for 50 bps
  • All 19 Fed officials saw at least 50 bps this year in the SEP
  • Repeats 'we're going to take it meeting by meeting'
  • We made a good, strong start to this and that's a sign of our confidence that inflation is coming back to target
  • We're going to make our decisions as we go
  • The labor market is in solid condition and our intention is to keep it there. You can say the same thing about the whole economy
  • We think this is timely, we don't think we're behind
  • You can take this as a sign that we want to be ahead
  • I don't think anyone should look at this and say 'this is the new pace'