We've watched the run-up in bond rates and they're nowhere near a year ago. We will see where they settle

We've all read decompositions on why yields have moved up but we think they're about fewer downside risks and better growth (not inflation)

We don't guess, speculate or assume on fiscal policy

Data has been stronger than expected in the inter-meeting period

Some of the downside risks have been taken away

Overall, we're feeling good about economic activity

We had one inflation report that wasn't as good as hoped

We will make a decision on rates in December when we get there

Jobs report wasn't terrible but was worse than expected

The latest economic data has been strong

Policy is still restrictive but we feel it is still restrictive and labor market has cooled a great deal and is essentially in balance

We don't need further cooling to achieve our goals

Powell says there is no signal in the removal of the line about "gaining greater confidence"

When we are at neutral, or close to neutral, we might slow the pace of rate cuts...something we are just beginning to think about

This isn't a tight economy. A lot of the inflation we've seen this year has been catch-up inflation

Labor market is continuing to very gradually cool, is in a good place

The right way to find neutral is very carefully

We don't think we need inflation to soften much to get inflation back to 2%

Powell says if he was asked to resign he wouldn't

The comment about the pace of rate cuts and getting back to neutral is dovish, that highlights a very high probability of a cut in December and continuing through 4%.

I think Powell is referring to 5% rates last October but I certainly wouldn't say 10s are 'nowhere near' last year at this time.