- We want to see more progress on inflation
- The latest data shows we're on a better path on wages
- We would like to see more data like we've seeing
- The latest PCE at 2.6% shows 'really significant progress'
- "We just want to understand that the levels we're seeing are a true reading on what's happening in underlying inflation"
- We have the ability to take our time and get his right
- If we go too soon, we could undermine the work we've done on inflation
- Risks are coming much more into balance now
The Fed funds market is pricing in 47 bps of cuts this year.