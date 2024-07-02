We want to see more progress on inflation

The latest data shows we're on a better path on wages

We would like to see more data like we've seeing

The latest PCE at 2.6% shows 'really significant progress'

"We just want to understand that the levels we're seeing are a true reading on what's happening in underlying inflation"

We have the ability to take our time and get his right

If we go too soon, we could undermine the work we've done on inflation

Risks are coming much more into balance now

The Fed funds market is pricing in 47 bps of cuts this year.