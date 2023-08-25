We will decide next move based on data

Fed will proceed 'carefully' when deciding to hike again or hold steady

Will decide next moves based on data

Fed attentive to signs economy not cooling as expected

Economic uncertainty calls for 'agile' monetary policy making

Inflation remains too high

Two months of good data are only the beginning of what we need to see to build confidence on inflation path

Policy is restrictive but Fed can't be certain what neutral rate level is

Fed will not change 2% target

Lowering inflation also likely to require a softer labor markets

Signs job market not cooling could also warrant more Fed action

Sees evidence inflation becoming more responsive to labor market

This speech is a bit of a dud. These are all the same things that he said after the last FOMC and they echo what most other Fed officials have said. Perhaps the market is keying on the 'carefully' comment, which might be seen as dovish. The dollar kicked lower initially but I just don't see that continuing based on the headlines.