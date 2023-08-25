- We will decide next move based on data
- Fed will proceed 'carefully' when deciding to hike again or hold steady
- Fed attentive to signs economy not cooling as expected
- Economic uncertainty calls for 'agile' monetary policy making
- Inflation remains too high
- Two months of good data are only the beginning of what we need to see to build confidence on inflation path
- Policy is restrictive but Fed can't be certain what neutral rate level is
- Fed will not change 2% target
- Lowering inflation also likely to require a softer labor markets
- Signs job market not cooling could also warrant more Fed action
- Sees evidence inflation becoming more responsive to labor market
This speech is a bit of a dud. These are all the same things that he said after the last FOMC and they echo what most other Fed officials have said. Perhaps the market is keying on the 'carefully' comment, which might be seen as dovish. The dollar kicked lower initially but I just don't see that continuing based on the headlines.