Powell: We believe there is more restrictive policy coming
Adam Button
Wednesday, 28/06/2023 | 13:45 GMT-0
- If you look at the data over the last quarter, data on jobs, inflation and activity is all strong
- Policy hasn't been restrictive for very long
- As you get closer and close to the goal, the risks become more in balance
- We have not made a decision to hike at every other meeting. I would not take moving at consecutive meetings off the table
