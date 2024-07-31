A reduction in our policy rate could be on the table as soon as our next meeting

If we were to see inflation moving down quickly or more-or-less in-line with expectations then I would think a rate cut could be on the table in Sept

If inflation were to prove stickier, then we would weigh that along with other things

It won't just be one thing, it's going to be the balance of risks

It's just a question of seeing more good data

I can imagine everything from zero to ' several ' rate cuts this year

Data in labor market shows a gradual normalization

We don't think of the labor market as it is currently as a likely source of inflation pressures

There could be seasonality in inflation data so that's why we look at 12 month inflation, which is at 2.5%

Inflation data now is so much better than a year ago

We're balancing the risks of going too early with going too late

We do look at private demand extra carefully (vs gov't)

Strong majority supported not moving today

The lags of monetary policy are showing up

The picture is not one of a slowing or really bad economy

The chances of a hard landing are 'low'

"The broad sense of the committee is the economy is moving closer to the point at which it will be appropriate to reduce our policy rate. In that we will be data dependent, but not data point dependent," he said.

