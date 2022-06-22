Powell June 22 2022
  • We are strongly committed to reducing inflation
  • Price stability is the bedrock of the economy
  • We understand the full scope of the inflation problem
  • Most recent indicators suggested we needed to accelerate pace of rate hikes
  • There are parts of the economy where demand exceeds supply and that's what we're focused on
  • We haven't yet seen impacts of China lockdowns on supply chains but there are signs of a pickup in Chinese growth now
  • Want to raise rates to a 'modestly restrictive level'

The comments are ongoing. I'll try to stick to the relevant ones.