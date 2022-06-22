We are strongly committed to reducing inflation

Price stability is the bedrock of the economy

We understand the full scope of the inflation problem

Most recent indicators suggested we needed to accelerate pace of rate hikes

There are parts of the economy where demand exceeds supply and that's what we're focused on

We haven't yet seen impacts of China lockdowns on supply chains but there are signs of a pickup in Chinese growth now

Want to raise rates to a 'modestly restrictive level'

