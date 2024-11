Heads up for a barrage of Fed speakers due Tuesday 12 November 2024:

10:00 AM ET / 1500 GMT

Fed's Waller (Governor, Voter) speech (the topic is 'payments')

10:15 AM ET / 1515 GMT

Fed's Barkin (Richmond Fed President, non-voter) speech

2:00 PM ET / 1900 GMT

Fed's Kashkari (Minneapolis Fed President, non-voter)

5:00 PM ET / 2200 GMT

Fed's Harker (Philadelphia Fed President, non-voter) speech

5:30 PM ET / 2230 GMT

Fed's Barkin (Richmond Fed President, non-voter) speaks again