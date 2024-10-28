Citi on the Bank of Japan meeting this week (October 30 - 31). The market view is for no change to policy at this meeting.

Citi, too, is tipping no policy change.

  • we share the widely held view that policy will be left unchanged
  • consensus is a rate hike in either December or January

Citi are forecasting December

  • we do not expect the BoJ to signal for it vigorously in October given uncertainty around the approaching US election and payroll data
  • BoJ will likely emphasize the continued trend of rate hikes while pointing to external uncertainty

---

I suspect the Japanese election result last weekend may shift views to January for the next BoJ rate hike soon enough.

BOJ Ueda