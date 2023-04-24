Australian inflation data for Q1 2023 (January to March quarter) is due on Wednesday #26 April at 11.30am Sydney time

0130 GMT

9.30 pm US Eastern time

CBA are looking for headline CPI to come in at 1.3% q/q and for the trimmed mean (core) measure to come in at 1.4% q/q:

We expect the March quarter CPI to confirm that annual inflation peaked in the December quarter last year.

The monthly CPI indicator suggests goods disinflation is occurring in Australia, as it is elsewhere. Services inflation is expected to be a key driver of the increase in prices.

Other timely measures of price pressures, such as the PMIs and from the NAB business survey also point to a softening inflation impulse.

Negative real household disposable income growth and negative wealth effects are weighing on consumer demand as the impact of the RBA’s 350 bps of hikes is flowing through the economy.

CBA outline their expected implications for the RBA. The next policy meeting is May 2: