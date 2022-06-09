ECB statement is due at 1145 GMT, Lagarde's press conference follows at 1230 GMT.
Earlier previews:
Snippet from Société Générale:
The June ECB meeting should ... signalling an end to net APP purchases by early July (or end June) and a rate hike in July. We wonder though: if there was sufficient conviction to signal rate hikes already in early May, why not end QE and raise rates in June? With expectations above 2.2% since early March and market rate expectations well-ahead, why the foot-dragging? inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term Clearly, forward guidance is a difficult habit to shake, reflecting fears of adverse market reactions, but it now seems to be a hindrance to data-dependency and timely action. With the PMIs holding up well in May and inflation next week expected to break new records (7.9%), the outlook may soon demand more action. A discussion on 50 bp hikes and QT, for which there is a clear need for early signalling, seems all but premature. The risk of lasting indirect and second-round inflation effects is now so high that it threatens to de-anchor inflation expectations and the ECB’s credibility. This holds true even if growth turns out weaker than expected over the coming quarters. Allowing a gradual reduction in the APP reinvestments could thus help anchor expectations and reduce the need for steeper rate hikes. We expect little help from the upcoming bank TLTRO repayments (around €200bn in June and €450bn over the coming year) and believe a new (limited) TLTRO will be needed in 2023 to smoothen the run-down. A too reactive ECB thus risks higher inflation expectations and more aggressive rate hikes later.
---
This is a helpful preview but the despairing of a central bank being, and staying, well behind the curve, stands out.
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW