This comes via the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER). The NZIER put together a "Shadow Board" :
Its Monetary Policy Shadow Board is independent of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Participants assess what they think the RBNZ should do, net necessarily what the will do
The consensus view amongst analysts is that the RBZ will hike by 50 basis points, so in this case the Shadow Board's normative view is the same.
Shadow Board, this in brief: The widely held view amongst the Shadow Board is that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand should increase the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50bp at the upcoming meeting in July. Only one member from the business community was divided on whether such a large hike was necessary at the next meeting, given the fine balance between the surge in and signs of slowing economic activity. inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term While many members pointed to the need for the Reserve Bank to rein in inflation pressures by lifting interest rates, emerging signs of an easing in demand raised concerns about the longer-term growth outlook. The release of the latest June quarter NZIER Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion highlighted the tricky balancing act faced by the Reserve Bank as inflation pressures intensify against a backdrop of slowing demand in the New Zealand economy.
