This comes via the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER). The NZIER put together a "Shadow Board" :

  • Its Monetary Policy Shadow Board is independent of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand
  • Participants assess what they think the RBNZ should do, net necessarily what the will do

The consensus view amongst analysts is that the RBZ will hike by 50 basis points, so in this case the Shadow Board's normative view is the same.

Back to the Shadow Board, this in brief:

rbnz forecasts 11 July 2022 NZIER

Earlier:

RBNZ announcement is due at 0200 GMT on July 13:

  • 10 PM ET on July 12